58.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 22, 2024
type here...

Scott vows to stand by Israel in role on powerful U.S. Senate committee

By Staff Report
Comments

U.S. Senator Rick Scott has been named to the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and as chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging.

In addition to these committee assignments, Scott will continue to serve on the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Committee on the Budget.

“I’m incredibly proud to continue serving the great state of Florida in the 119th Congress and be a member of key committees that will be essential to our fight to Make Washington Work for Florida families,” said Scott, a former two-term governor of Florida. “As a new member of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Chairman of the Special Committee on Aging, and member of the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Budget committees, I will have the opportunity to fight every day in Washington for the issues most important to Florida families.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his trip
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year.

As a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he said he will be fighting for America’s interests abroad.

“Especially standing up for Israel as it defends itself against terrorists; holding our adversaries, like Communist China, Russia and Iran fully accountable; and standing for freedom and democracy in Cuba, Venezuela and all of Latin America. This work will be incredibly important in rightfully positioning the United States as a beacon of freedom and hope around the globe,” he said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to response to my letter about too many TVs in restaurants

A snowbird offers a rebuttal to a fellow reader who criticized an objection to the number of televisions distracting diners in restaurants in The Villages.

There never was a Palestinian country or state

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident points to historical and Biblical evidence that there never was a Palestinian country or state.

Bridge lighting, maintenance building and dock are not amenities!

A resident contends that three items of recent discussion - the bridge lighting, maintenance building and dock renovation - are not amenities. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are residents paying for advertising on the bridge at Spanish Springs?

A Villager is wondering why amenity money is being used to light up the bridge with advertising for The Villages.

Banning of faith-based Batterers Intervention Program in Florida

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader laments a decision by lawmakers to hand the reins of the Batterers Intervention Programs over to a state agency.

Photos