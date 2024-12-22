Scott vows to stand by Israel in role on powerful U.S. Senate committee

U.S. Senator Rick Scott has been named to the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and as chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging.

In addition to these committee assignments, Scott will continue to serve on the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Committee on the Budget.

“I’m incredibly proud to continue serving the great state of Florida in the 119th Congress and be a member of key committees that will be essential to our fight to Make Washington Work for Florida families,” said Scott, a former two-term governor of Florida. “As a new member of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Chairman of the Special Committee on Aging, and member of the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Budget committees, I will have the opportunity to fight every day in Washington for the issues most important to Florida families.”

As a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he said he will be fighting for America’s interests abroad.

“Especially standing up for Israel as it defends itself against terrorists; holding our adversaries, like Communist China, Russia and Iran fully accountable; and standing for freedom and democracy in Cuba, Venezuela and all of Latin America. This work will be incredibly important in rightfully positioning the United States as a beacon of freedom and hope around the globe,” he said.