Mix up your holiday drinks with these Florida-inspired mocktails

Imagine sipping on a bubbly, refreshing drink at your next holiday gathering, surrounded by family and friends. But this time, the mixture in your hand isn’t just delicious – it’s also nutritious.

That’s what you get when you make holiday mocktails with Florida-grown produce, and they pack a punch in terms of health benefits.

Fresh citrus fruit juices from oranges, grapefruits, limes and lemons are loaded with immunity-boosting Vitamin C. Strawberries and blueberries, also grown in Florida, are full of antioxidants that fight off free radicals and have anti-cancer properties, and the fruits may even help prevent DNA damage and heart disease, according to an Ask IFAS document.

Roselle, also called Florida cranberry, can be used to make a tea that is lovely in mocktails, and it comes jam-packed with nutrients. It contains calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and Vitamin C. These nutrients are helpful for nervous system function, blood pressure regulation and bone formation, according to Lori Johnson, a UF/IFAS Extension Lake County agent.

“The vibrant red, fleshy part of the roselle used in recipes is actually not a fruit or flower, but it is a calyx, which helps support the flower petals,” she said.

Choosing mocktails over cocktails means you’re avoiding all the negative health effects of alcohol, like liver damage and excess calories that prevent the burning of fat, but it is also a boost to your gut health, too, since alcohol can disrupt the healthy flora in your stomach.

Butterfly pea is also a Florida-grown favorite. When the flower is brewed as a tea, this beautiful flower dyes the drink a deep blue.

Here are some recipes to get your holidays kicked off with a Florida-focused spin!

Citrus Sunrise Mocktail

Ingredients: Fresh orange juice, fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, honey or agave, sparkling water.

Instructions: Mix equal parts orange and grapefruit juice, add a splash of lime juice, and sweeten with honey or agave. Top with sparkling water and garnish with an orange slice.

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

Ingredients: Fresh strawberries, fresh lemon juice, basil leaves, simple syrup, still water.

Instructions: Muddle strawberries and basil in a glass, add lemon juice and simple syrup, then fill with still water. Stir and garnish with a basil sprig and a strawberry slice.

Blueberry Mint Cooler

Ingredients: A handful of fresh blueberries, mint leaves, lime juice, honey and sparkling water.

Instructions: Muddle blueberries and mint leaves in a glass, add lime juice and honey and then top with sparkling water. Stir and garnish with a mint sprig and a few blueberries.

Roselle Hibiscus Fizz

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon Roselle syrup, lemon juice and sparkling water.

Instructions: Combine roselle syrup and lemon juice in a glass, then top with sparkling water. Stir and garnish with a lemon twist.

Cucumber Citrus Refresher

Ingredients: Fresh cucumber slices, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, mint leaves and sparkling water.

Instructions: Muddle cucumber slices and mint leaves in a glass, add lime and orange juice, then top with sparkling water. Stir and garnish with a cucumber slice and a mint sprig.

Tropical Pineapple-Mango Mocktail

Ingredients: Fresh pineapple juice, fresh mango puree, lime juice and coconut water.

Instructions: Mix equal parts pineapple juice, mango puree and lime juice in a glass. Top with coconut water and garnish with a pineapple wedge and a mango slice.

Butterfly Pea Lemonade Mocktail