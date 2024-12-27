Duke Energy customers will see rate hikes in aftermath of hurricanes

Duke Energy Florida residential customers will see an increase in their bills as the result of three hurricanes which hit the Sunshine State.

Residential customers will see rate hikes of approximately $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity on their monthly bills in March 2025 when compared to February 2025.

While the storm charge actually totals an approximately $31 increase, the impact on customers has been reduced because of the annual, seasonal (March-November) decrease of $10 per 1,000 kWh through November 2025. However, it should be noted that storm costs will remain on bills through the end of February 2026.

Duke Energy Florida on Friday filed a plan with the Florida Public Service Commission to recover an estimated $1.1 billion in direct costs associated with the company’s emergency activation and response to hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, which included mobilizing more than 27,000 workers and additional resources to restore power for approximately 2 million impacted customers.

The filing covers a range of costs, such as deploying hundreds of Duke Energy crews from the entire span of the company’s service territories and acquiring significant mutual assistance from across the country and even Canada; standing up staging sites, basecamps and temporary lodging, while also providing meals for thousands of lineworkers and field personnel; and repairing, rebuilding and replacing critical infrastructure, including poles, wires and transformers, that were damaged and/or destroyed by catastrophic storm surge and wind.

“Quickly and safely getting the lights back on for our customers was our highest priority after each of these brutal storms. While today’s filing reflects the costs of those efforts, we want to assure our customers that, as part of our overall commitment to affordability, we strived to minimize the impact on their bills as much as possible, and moving forward, we will keep making strategic investments to strengthen the electric grid and help ensure they have the reliable power they need,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “This kind of continuous improvement is a cornerstone of the work we do at Duke Energy Florida, especially considering the increasing risk of more extreme weather in the future.”