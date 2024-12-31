Driver from Honduras arrested after caught behind wheel without license

A driver from Honduras was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a license.

Brayan Gomez-Vasquez, 21, or Orlando, was driving a gray 2012 Honda Crosstour at about 7 a.m. Dec. 23 when he was pulled over at U.S. 301 and County Road 472 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s taillight was not functioning, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Gomez-Vasquez, who does not speak English, admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

The native of Honduras was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.