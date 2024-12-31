78.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
type here...

Driver from Honduras arrested after caught behind wheel without license

By Staff Report
Comments

A driver from Honduras was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a license.

Brayan Gomez-Vasquez, 21, or Orlando, was driving a gray 2012 Honda Crosstour at about 7 a.m. Dec. 23 when he was pulled over at U.S. 301 and County Road 472 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s taillight was not functioning, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Gomez-Vasquez, who does not speak English, admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

The native of Honduras was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need a grocery store in the Eastport area

A reader from the Village of Moultrie Creek writes that a grocery store is desperately needed in the Eastport area. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worst president?

A Village of Santiago resident disagrees with a previous letter writer about who will go down in history as America’s worst president.

People are already complaining about new Costco and traffic

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident makes the observation that people are already complaining about the traffic the new Costco will bring to The Villages.

Trump inspired greatest number of Letters to the Editor in 2024

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump was the No. 1 topic of Letters to the Editor in 2024 at Villages-News.com.

Readers had a lot to say about Ed McGinty this year

Readers had a lot to say about outspoken political activist Ed McGinty in 2024.

Photos