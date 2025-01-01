54.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Suspected thieves flee Walmart with hot chicken and diabetic test strips

By Staff Report
Two women were arrested after fleeing a Walmart in The Villages with hot chicken, diabetic test strips and nicotine gum.

Diamante Sweeting, 27, of Ocala, and Quanna Glanton, 37, of Dundee, entered the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Monday and loaded $938 worth of nicotine gum and diabetic test strips into a shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. One of the women also picked up two boxes of hot chicken. They left the store without paying for the items.

Screenshot
Quanna Glanton
Screenshot
Diamante Sweeting

A loss prevention officer stopped the women outside the store. They pushed the shopping cart to the side and Sweeting handed the boxes of chicken to the loss prevention officer and announced she not longer wanted it, the report said.

A deputy apprehended the woman at Jennings Citrus, which is near the Walmart store.

Both women are facing felony charges of grand theft. Glanton was also in possession of a vape pen and marijuana.

They were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

