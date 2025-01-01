54.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees for 2025

By Staff Report
Comments

The Villages has announced a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees which took effect on New Year’s Day.

The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2025 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

The monthly amenity fee for such homes is also known as the “prevailing rate.” The new prevailing rate is $199 per month, according to a letter from The Villages Vice President of Development Robert Chandler IV and addressed to District Manager Kenny Blocker.

You can read the letter at this link: 2025 Prevailing Rate Letter to District Manager Kenny Blocker

In 2019, the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, and the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, both voted to remove the “cap” on amenity fees. The cap had previously been set at $155 per month.

The AAC has a meeting set next month to discuss the future of amenity rates. That meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 at Savannah Center.

