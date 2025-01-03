Clark Barrios and the Atlantic City Boys set to perform this month

Clark Barrios and the Atlantic City Boys will return to The Villages area on Jan. 17, but on a different stage.

Barrios has long been a local favorite and has toured with the group for years.

The Atlantic City Boys will bring sounds of the Four Seasons and other pop and rock oldies to the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road. The first show on Jan. 17, starts at 4 p.m. and the second is at 7:30.

For ticket information go to: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/onevoiceentertainment

Previously, the group performed many times in Savannah Center. Barrios describes the Atlantic City Boys sound this way, “world class vocals and rock and roll harmonies of the ‘60s,” adding more “non-stop hits from the Four Seasons.”