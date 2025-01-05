64.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Teen will bring Elvis to life in show at Old Mill Playhouse

By Tony Violanti
Sebastian Garland is 18 years old but already is a singing disciple of the King – Elvis Presley.

The teenager has been dubbed the “Florida Elvis,” and the kid knows how to swivel and belt out a tune like Elvis in his youthful Memphis days.
Garland will bring his “Elvis Lives” show on Jan. 30, to the Old Mill Playhouse Theater at 6 p.m. in Lake Sumter Landing. Here’s a video of the kid in action:

 Krista Joy of WVLG Radio will appear as a backup singer. A limited number of tickets are available and for information go to:

https://allevents.in/the%20villages/elvis-lives-starring-sebastian-garland/80009835290247

The show is described as telling the story of “the life and music of Elvis Presley, featuring Elvis’s greatest hits, from the early rockabilly days with “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Jailhouse Rock,” to the soulful ballads like “Love Me Tender” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?”

