I’m excited to kick off the 119th Congress by refiling several pieces of legislation that truly protect and prioritize families in Florida and across the world and put their best interests first.

This Congress, I’m proud to lead the Sunshine Protection Act to permanently lock the clock, and continue the fight to pass key elements of my plan to Make Washington Work like term limits for members of Congress and the No Budget, No Pay Act.

I’ll also be working as a member of the Foreign Relations Committee to reverse Biden’s dangerous appeasement policies toward evil regimes, the Armed Services Committee to support the most lethal military force in the world, and leading the charge in the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to secure the border and keep our communities safe.

As a member of the Budget Committee, I’ll be working tirelessly with President Trump, my colleagues in the House and Senate, and Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s team at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to end the broken status quo and reckless spending in Washington, and finally deliver the change the American people made clear they want and need.

Now is the time for change.

That’s why I will be fighting on Day One to confirm Trump’s nominees, and create a federal government that works for the best interests of the American people and keeps the American dream alive. I am honored to serve Florida in the U.S. Senate and I’ll be working every day to make Washington work for you.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.