Residents nervous about traffic from new addition planned by The Villages

Antrim Dells residents are concerned that an adjacent future Villages neighborhood will be accessible through their village.

Residents said they don’t oppose the project along the south side of County Road 44A about a quarter mile east of Buena Vista Boulevard. It would be bordered by Antrim Dells on the west.

Nearly a half dozen residents told Special Magistrate Lindsey C.T. Holt Tuesday that they don’t want that village’s traffic through their neighborhood.

Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and age-restricted zoning for the 9.7-acre property at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission could consider those recommendations soon.

Michael Balsama said allowing access through Antrim Dells would threaten its tranquility and property values.

“We want no connection through our neighborhood whatsoever,” he said, adding that supervisors of Community Development District 10 also oppose a connection.

Wendy Then, assistant development services director, said fire-rescue access needs will be reviewed when a site plan is prepared for the project.

“At this time, there are no plans to connect the roads to Antrim Dells,” said Brandon Matulka, representing The Villages.

Access from one neighborhood to another is blocked in many areas of The Villages.