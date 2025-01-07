41.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
type here...

Residents nervous about traffic from new addition planned by The Villages

By Marv Balousek
Comments

Antrim Dells residents are concerned that an adjacent future Villages neighborhood will be accessible through their village.

Residents said they don’t oppose the project along the south side of County Road 44A about a quarter mile east of Buena Vista Boulevard. It would be bordered by Antrim Dells on the west.

Nearly a half dozen residents told Special Magistrate Lindsey C.T. Holt Tuesday that they don’t want that village’s traffic through their neighborhood.

Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and age-restricted zoning for the 9.7-acre property at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission could consider those recommendations soon.

Michael Balsama said allowing access through Antrim Dells would threaten its tranquility and property values.

“We want no connection through our neighborhood whatsoever,” he said, adding that supervisors of Community Development District 10 also oppose a connection.

Wendy Then, assistant development services director, said fire-rescue access needs will be reviewed when a site plan is prepared for the project.

“At this time, there are no plans to connect the roads to Antrim Dells,” said Brandon Matulka, representing The Villages.

Access from one neighborhood to another is blocked in many areas of The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is pleading with Villages-News.com to stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump.

Do golf carts really deserve priority parking?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is wondering if golf carts really deserve priority parking. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter.

Shady dealings of the Biden family

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is ready to say good riddance to the Biden administration. Read his Letter to te Editor.

Prime parking at town squares should be for golf carts

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident believes prime parking at the town squares should be reserved for golf carts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos