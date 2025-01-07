Temple Shalom selling 2025 Mah Jongg cards

Temple Shalom in Oxford has been one of the top Mah Jongg card sellers in the United States for more than five years.

The Temple Sisterhood sold close to 5,000 cards for 2024 play that were successfully delivered to clients in the tri-county area and nationwide, including Maine, Illinois, California and Hawaii. Temple Mah Jongg card Chairs, Carolyn Cass of the Village of Mallory Square and Meryl Simon of Village of Pine Ridge hope to surpass that number for 2025.

The advantage of buying a MahJongg Card from Temple Shalom is that you get your card early before availability in retail outlets, direct to home delivery, tax free sale and free membership in the National MahJongg League. A portion of the proceeds are donated to support local groups including The Haven Shelter and local food pantries.

Temple Shalom is selling 2025 cards now. You can order your card online or get an order form to pay by check at tscfl.org. Email questions to mj@tscfl.org before Jan. 16 to ensure early delivery.

In 1937, a group of Jewish women formed the National Mah Jongg League, which to this day strives to maintain consistency in the game. Each year the League issues a card listing winning combinations of tiles (which change every year) and standard regulations. This stability helped the game to survive and grow.

Temple Shalom holds four Mah Jongg Tournaments a year with competitive play, lunch and prizes. The next one is scheduled for Feb. 5.