Grandpa allegedly strikes grandson who accused him of cheating on grandmother

Law enforcement was called to Spruce Creek South after a grandson was reportedly attacked by his grandfather.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded Monday morning to the 55+ community in Summerfield where they arrested 66-year-old Thomas Christopher Guyatt.

He had picked up his grandson to give him a ride to court, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. The two men got into an argument when the grandson accused Guyatt of “cheating on his wife” and “talking to other women.”

Guyatt, who weighs 295 pounds, “reached over with his left hand and punched (his grandson) in the face three times, causing his eyeglasses to fall off,” the report said.

Guyatt admitted he “backhanded” his grandson because he “kept running his mouth.” Guyatt also claimed his grandson took his cell phone.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was being held without bond.