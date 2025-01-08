58.2 F
The whole mood of the country has become positive

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Looking forward to our future under an actual leader, after four years of rudderless leadership guided by political hacks and past leaders with American destruction their priority.
Seems a miracle as the election proved the American people won’t be conquered by corruption in the highest offices in our government I.E. FBI, DOJ, CIA along with rogue judges and Soros prosecutors.
It has been a joy to see the whole mood of the country become positive and very optimistic about the future.
It is very sad to see the true interests of the Bidens and the Obamas and Clintons only interest was self enrichment.
Look at the world leaders streaming to see Trump and to spend billions of dollars to create jobs and industry in this country. And in similar vain seeing the Trump haters notably Mika and Joe groveling to Trump seeing their empire about to collapse. Even the local haters seem to be just twisting in the wind with Trump’s massive election victory, most notable being ol’ Ed McGinty, Marsha Shearer and other lesser known hate posters on this site.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

