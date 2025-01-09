40.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Running of the Square 5K will impact traffic at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
The Running of the Square 5K will be held Saturday, Jan. 11 at Lake Sumter Landing. The race will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and will affect traffic patterns.

From 6 a.m. – 10 a.m., Canal Street will be closed at Old Camp Road for one block headed north towards LakemSumter Landing. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., Canal Street at Stillwater Trail will be closed to vehicle traffic until 9:30 a.m. Access to the Lake Sumter Landing area may be achieved by utilizing Buena Vista Boulevard to Old Mill Run or Morse Boulevard to Lake Sumter Landing Drive. Canal Street at Odell Circle will be closed to vehicle traffic as well until the Canal Street Recreation Center. Those residents living in the vicinity may access Canal Street headed north to Stillwater Trail. This closure will occur from 7:45 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m.

The multi-modal path entrance on Canal Street headed west along Stillwater Trail will be temporarily closed from 7:45 a.m. until approximately 9:00 a.m. Also, the multi-modal path from the Morse Boulevard tunnel along Stillwater Trail behind Winn Dixie will be temporarily closed for the same time duration. Access through the tunnel will be one-lane golf cart traffic headed north and southbound on Morse. Special Events staff and Sumter County sheriff’s deputies will assist. The multi-modal path from Mallory Hill Country Club to the Village of Caroline Gate will be closed for the duration of the road race.

For the safety and well-being of all race participants, vehicles, golf carts and pedestrians, follow the direction of law enforcement and special events staff. Proceed with caution when instructed to adjust to any change of routine traffic patterns.

For more information, contact the Recreation & Parks Department at (352) 753-1716.

