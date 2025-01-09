Scott’s legislation to ‘lock the clock’ gaining momentum

I hear from Americans constantly that they are sick and tired of changing their clocks twice a year – it’s an unnecessary, decades-old practice that’s more of an annoyance to families than benefit to them.

The bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act, to officially “lock the clock,” would end the twice-yearly time change and make Daylight Saving Time the national year-round standard.

In 2018, as Governor of Florida, I signed legislation that would allow the state to opt out of the practice of changing the time and I’ve been a leading effort in getting this done on the federal level.

I’m excited to have President Trump back in the White House and fully on board to “lock the clock” so we can get this good bill passed and make this common-sense change that will simplify and benefit the lives of American families.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.