Linda Montalvo of the Village of Linden got her third hole-in-one since moving to The Villages five years ago.

She got the latest lucky ace at Hole #6 at the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course at 73 yards with a pitching wedge.

Word has it that Linda’s husband Phil has yet to get a hole-in-one after more than 50 years of golfing.

