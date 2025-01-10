66.2 F
The Villages
Friday, January 10, 2025
Mold problem at home in The Villages subject of public hearing

By Meta Minton
A mold problem at a home in The Villages was the subject of a public hearing at Savannah Center.

Arline Herrington purchased the home in 2000 at 307 Santa Clara Circle in the Village of Rio Ponderosa. She is now deceased.

A complaint was lodged in July about overgrown grass and weeds as well as mold on the home. The property is listed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Community Standards contacted HUD to make the agency aware of the problems at the property. HUD arranged to have the lawn and weeds addressed, but would not take care of the mold at the home, per HUD policy.

Mold has become a problem at 307 Santa Clara Circle in the Village of Rio Ponderosa.

In the hearing before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors, the board found that the home was in violation of the deed restriction standards. The homeowner was given seven days to bring the home into compliance. If the home is not brought into compliance, fines will be imposed and the District will have the home powerwashed.

