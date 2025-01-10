Mulberry Grove sports pool will be closed for pressure washing

The Mulberry Grove Recreation sports pool will be closed for pressure washing from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Mulberry Grove Recreation Center at (352) 259-6040.
