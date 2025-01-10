66.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 10, 2025
type here...

Official concerned about panhandlers in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Comments

An official is concerned about panhandlers asking for money in The Villages.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Cliff Wiener said he is concerned about panhandlers at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

“I don’t like to see panhandlers in The Villages,” said Wiener, who is also the president of the Property Owners Association.

He said the panhandlers are causing a potentially dangerous situation.

“Somebody who is stopping to give them money is going to cause an accident,” Wiener said.

Benjamin Adams, district commander in The Villages for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, reminded supervisors that more than a decade ago, Marion County passed an anti-panhandling ordinance several years ago, but it was the subject of a legal challenge. The panhandling ordinance required panhandlers to obtain a license, pay a fee, and provide personal information. The ordinance also prohibited panhandling in certain areas and at certain times. However, the ordinance was challenged in court and later repealed. 

He said the sheriff’s office worked with the Florida Department of Transportation to trespass panhandlers from property near roadways.

“So they go someplace they aren’t trespassed,” Adams said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should golf carts be in handicapped spaces?

A Village of El Cortez resident doesn’t understand why so many golf carts, without license plates or handicapped placards, are parked in handicapped spaces. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Robert Basye is getting all his information from Fox Noise

A reader from Lady Lake takes exception to information published in a recent Letter to the Editor. She attempts to clarify the record.

Why aren’t Villagers lowering their flags to honor Jimmy Carter?

A Village of Amelia resident is aghast at the number of Villagers unwilling to lower their flags in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

Please stop people from calling Trump unstable and incompetent!

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends Villages-News.com must hush those who have called Trump incompetent and unstable, because it’s too hurtful to the MAGA cult.

What ever happened to Hooters?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is wondering what ever happened to the Hooters restaurant that was supposed to be coming to The Villages.

Photos