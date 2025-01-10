66.2 F
The Villages
Friday, January 10, 2025
Red-tailed hawk soaring over Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

This stunning red-tailed hawk was seen soaring in the sky over Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Photos