To the Editor:

As a new resident to the area, I have noticed in many shopping areas on U.S. Hwy. 441, the handicapped spaces during the winter season are occupied by a large population of golf carts at times. Certainly, I have no issue as long as it valid. However, I often see golf carts parked with no license plates or handicap placards shown in the handicap spaces. Just seems the enforcement of handicap parking is lax in the Lady Lake area.

Jim Eads

Village of El Cortez