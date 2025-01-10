Treva Clark

Treva June Clark 85 years old of The Villages, Florida passed away on January 1, 2025.

Treva was born in Marion, Indiana to Glenn and Thelma Blanchard on August 19, 1939. Treva married the love of her life Ronald Clark on February 7, 1965 in Indiana. After moving to Florida to escape the cold weather they founded and operated Clark Sales Display, Inc in Tavares, Florida for 20 years then sold it to their youngest son Lee and his wife Anne-Marie where they carried the legacy on for an additional 20 years. After retiring they built a home in The Villages where she was involved in many activities. Treva enjoyed all the amenities The Villages had to offer and made so many cherished friends. She loved golfing, card games, scrapbooking, photography, cruising, glass etching, bocce ball and eating out (so she didn’t have to cook).

Treva is preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Farrell Knauer and her son George Clark.

Treva is survived by her husband Ronald (Ron) Clark, sons Brian (Debbie), Chris (Alicia), and Lee (Anne-Marie). Grandchildren Nikki, Amber, Sami, Alyssa, Lake, Camille, Alexis, and Zachary. Great-Grandchildren Paisley, Emerson, Callie, Madeline, Theo, Capri, and Ellie.