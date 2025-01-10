61.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 10, 2025
type here...

Treva Clark

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Treva Clark
Treva Clark

Treva June Clark 85 years old of The Villages, Florida passed away on January 1, 2025.

Treva was born in Marion, Indiana to Glenn and Thelma Blanchard on August 19, 1939. Treva married the love of her life Ronald Clark on February 7, 1965 in Indiana. After moving to Florida to escape the cold weather they founded and operated Clark Sales Display, Inc in Tavares, Florida for 20 years then sold it to their youngest son Lee and his wife Anne-Marie where they carried the legacy on for an additional 20 years. After retiring they built a home in The Villages where she was involved in many activities. Treva enjoyed all the amenities The Villages had to offer and made so many cherished friends. She loved golfing, card games, scrapbooking, photography, cruising, glass etching, bocce ball and eating out (so she didn’t have to cook).

Treva is preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Farrell Knauer and her son George Clark.

Treva is survived by her husband Ronald (Ron) Clark, sons Brian (Debbie), Chris (Alicia), and Lee (Anne-Marie). Grandchildren Nikki, Amber, Sami, Alyssa, Lake, Camille, Alexis, and Zachary. Great-Grandchildren Paisley, Emerson, Callie, Madeline, Theo, Capri, and Ellie.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should golf carts be in handicapped spaces?

A Village of El Cortez resident doesn’t understand why so many golf carts, without license plates or handicapped placards, are parked in handicapped spaces. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Robert Basye is getting all his information from Fox Noise

A reader from Lady Lake takes exception to information published in a recent Letter to the Editor. She attempts to clarify the record.

Why aren’t Villagers lowering their flags to honor Jimmy Carter?

A Village of Amelia resident is aghast at the number of Villagers unwilling to lower their flags in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

Please stop people from calling Trump unstable and incompetent!

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends Villages-News.com must hush those who have called Trump incompetent and unstable, because it’s too hurtful to the MAGA cult.

What ever happened to Hooters?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is wondering what ever happened to the Hooters restaurant that was supposed to be coming to The Villages.

Photos