Data shows progress in fight against opioid crisis

This week, we released the latest state data on our fight to end the opioid crisis in Florida. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s 2023 Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners Report, Florida experienced an 11% decrease in fentanyl occurrences and a 10% decrease in opioid-related deaths – well ahead of the national average decline of 2% during that same time frame.

Additionally, recent provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a more than 17% decrease in drug overdose deaths in Florida from July 2023 to June 2024 – highlighting that the state continues to trend in the right direction.

This is encouraging news. Florida is fighting hard to stop the flow of Mexican fentanyl into our state. Law enforcement officers are on the front lines of this fight, and we are finding innovative ways to target fentanyl traffickers and rescue people who overdose – putting them on a path to recovery.

However, far too many people continue to die preventable deaths, and we will continue fighting to put drug traffickers in prison and help people struggling with substance abuse find resources.

Opioids continue to kill thousands of Floridians every year. So please, never use illicit substances—just one pill can kill. If you are struggling with addiction, now is the time to get help. Visit TreatmentAtlas.org to find specialized care near you, and for more information about our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, visit DoseOfRealityFL.com.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.