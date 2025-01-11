56.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 11, 2025
type here...

Impaired driver arrested in vehicle with smoking hot tire

By Staff Report
Comments

A woman believed to be driving while impaired was arrested after her car was found on the side of the road with a smoking hot tire.

Lisa Marie McMinn, 55, of Zephyrhills, was driving a gray Mercury Grand Marquis on Thursday night on U.S. 301 when dispatchers received a report of a reckless driver, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Screenshot
Lisa Marie McMinn

A deputy found the vehicle pulled to the side of the road with its hazard lights activated at U.S. 301 at County Road 478 at Bushnell.

McMinn had to “prop” herself up against the vehicle and “stumbled” when she attempted to walk.

“The vehicle was running and the rear tire was on the rim still smoking,” the deputy wrote in the report.

McMinn said she had “run out of gas and noticed she was missing a tire.” She was “distraught.”

It appeared she was impaired. She agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly.

A search of the vehicle turned up Alprazolam, methadone which had been prescribed to McMinn and her late husband and a THC vape cartridge that tested positive for THC.

She provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. She refused to provide a breath sample. A check revealed she was driving on a suspended license. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Homeowners insurance shock is showing up in Florida migration numbers

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that Florida’s insurance crisis is showing up in Sunshine State migration data.

Not my president

A reader from Lady Lake contends Donald Trump will never be her president. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Should golf carts be in handicapped spaces?

A Village of El Cortez resident doesn’t understand why so many golf carts, without license plates or handicapped placards, are parked in handicapped spaces. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Robert Basye is getting all his information from Fox Noise

A reader from Lady Lake takes exception to information published in a recent Letter to the Editor. She attempts to clarify the record.

Why aren’t Villagers lowering their flags to honor Jimmy Carter?

A Village of Amelia resident is aghast at the number of Villagers unwilling to lower their flags in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

Photos