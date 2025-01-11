Wilhelmena McNealy

Born in 1943 to Alvin Gordon and Adeline Crosby in Lady Lake, Florida, Wilhelmena (affectionately known as Mena) exhibited an extraordinary drive and determination from a young age. Growing up during the transformative 1960s, she excelled academically, graduating early from high school.

After high school, Mena pursued higher education at Rollins College, demonstrating her commitment to self-improvement and learning. She taught herself to type, enrolled in business school, and ultimately secured a position at Sprint Phone Company while working toward her business degree. Her hard work paid off when she earned her bachelor’s degree in business, which opened doors to exciting career opportunities. Mena quickly rose through the ranks at Sprint, transitioning into accounting and eventually earning a supervisory role. Her passion for education later led her to a rewarding career as an educator in management.

Following her early retirement, Mena embarked on a new chapter, founding her own business, Wilbe Enterprise, based in Leesburg, Florida. Through her entrepreneurial spirit, she sought to uplift her community. One of her most notable initiatives was founding Sisters Caring and Sharing and serving as the CEO of the Lake County Training School Carver Heights High School Foundation, Inc. These efforts embodied her commitment to giving back, as she provided scholarships to high school students and inspired countless others to achieve their dreams.

Mena’s devotion extended beyond her professional life. A woman of deep faith, she dedicated herself to Christ, serving as an Evangelist and an ordained minister. Her spiritual leadership touched many lives and left a lasting legacy of love and service.

In addition to her professional and spiritual accomplishments, Mena was a vibrant and fashionable individual who loved traveling, decorating her home, and engaging with her community. She was a people person whose warmth and energy were contagious, making her a cherished presence in the lives of all who knew her.

Mena was a loving mother to two sons, Rudolph McCray and Marquis McNealy, a devoted sister to Eleanor Williams and Brenda McPhee, and a proud grandmother. Her family also included goddaughters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends who were touched by her love and kindness.

During her final days, Mena received exceptional care from her caregiver, Stacy, whose unwavering dedication and kindness brought comfort and peace to her and her family.

Mena’s legacy of love, faith, and service continues to inspire all who were blessed to know her.