Sunday, January 12, 2025
Free workshop will aid in understanding complexities of dementia

By Staff Report
Comments

Lady Lake Library will host an ABC of Dementia workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday Feb. 6.

The workshop, to be conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.

People living with dementia are also welcome to attend.

Though the workshop is free and open to the public, registration is requested because of limited space.  To make reservations, call (352) 422-3663, or e-mail deb@coping.today.

