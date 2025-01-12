58.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 12, 2025
type here...

Lady Lake honored for two decades of tree preservation policies

By Staff Report
Comments

For the 20th year, Lady Lake has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

To receive the prestigious designation, a Tree City must have a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observation and proclamation.

According to Tree City USA, a commitment to tree helps lead to cooler temperatures, cleaner air, higher property values and healthier residents.

Mayor Ed Freeman and Commissioner Mike Sage at an Arbor Day event last year
Mayor Ed Freeman and Commissioner Mike Sage at an Arbor Day event last year.

“It is a great honor to receive Tree City USA designation for the 20th year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske. “It represents our dedication to protecting the town’s historic trees and collaborating with residents to plant and nurture new ones, creating a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Together with community partners, Lady Lake plants trees annually at various locations during its Arbor Day celebration every April. In 2024, the town joined Lake County in planting several trees outside Lake County Fire Station 52 in Lady Lake.

The Town hosts a tree raffle annually, offering winners $200 gift certificates to purchase trees at a local nursery. The Lady Lake Tree Raffle is made possible by the town’s tree bank, which is funded by developers who are required to donate if they cannot meet the town’s stringent tree code.

The Town’s land development regulations require developers to put money into the town’s tree bank to mitigate any tree loss. This is a way in which the town enforces responsible development and tree conservation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What Kool-Aid is Robert Basye drinking?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read a Letter to the Editor from fellow resident Robert Basye and wonders what he’s been putting in his Kool-Aid.

The world is going to run out of oil

A Village of Winifred resident is concerned that the world is going to run out of oil. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump wants to be Putin

An Ocala reader, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s obvious that President-elect Trump wants to be Putin.

Kamala Harris’ jet setting on the taxpayers’ dime

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions Vice President Kamala Harris’ extensive travel in the waning days of the Biden administration.

Homeowners insurance shock is showing up in Florida migration numbers

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that Florida’s insurance crisis is showing up in Sunshine State migration data.

Photos