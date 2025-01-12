Lady Lake honored for two decades of tree preservation policies

For the 20th year, Lady Lake has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

To receive the prestigious designation, a Tree City must have a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observation and proclamation.

According to Tree City USA, a commitment to tree helps lead to cooler temperatures, cleaner air, higher property values and healthier residents.

“It is a great honor to receive Tree City USA designation for the 20th year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske. “It represents our dedication to protecting the town’s historic trees and collaborating with residents to plant and nurture new ones, creating a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Together with community partners, Lady Lake plants trees annually at various locations during its Arbor Day celebration every April. In 2024, the town joined Lake County in planting several trees outside Lake County Fire Station 52 in Lady Lake.

The Town hosts a tree raffle annually, offering winners $200 gift certificates to purchase trees at a local nursery. The Lady Lake Tree Raffle is made possible by the town’s tree bank, which is funded by developers who are required to donate if they cannot meet the town’s stringent tree code.

The Town’s land development regulations require developers to put money into the town’s tree bank to mitigate any tree loss. This is a way in which the town enforces responsible development and tree conservation.