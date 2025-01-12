58.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 12, 2025
ONES to perform most popular Beatles’ hits at The Sharon

By Staff Report
ONES will perform the most popular hits of the Beatles at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

The show is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

ONES is a commitment to note perfect performance of the number one Beatles songs from the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 to their break up in 1970.

The cast of top musicians has paid attention to every detail, including 28 guitars and period correct amplifiers and drums that were used on the original Beatles recordings. ONES also tells some amazing multi-media stories behind those songs in brilliant short narrations by Toronto Radio Legend, “Al Joynes.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at TheSharon.com, in person at the box office, or by calling the box office (352) 753-3229.

