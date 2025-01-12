To the Editor:

Trump’s love of Putin was totally overlooked by the people that voted for him (or maybe they agree with him). Now Trump wants to be Putin. Threatening to take over the Panama Canal because “the Chinese control it” according to Trump. Threatening to take over Greenland and threatening to make Canada the 51st state. Who does that sound like? Be careful what you wish for…

On another note: the letter saying the paper needs to not publish letters about Trump being deranged and unhinged must not know about the First Amendment. We ALL have a right to voice how we feel.

Shari Spaeth

Ocala