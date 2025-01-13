My big problem with Jimmy Carter

To the Editor:
The only problem I had with President Carter is him allowing our draft dodgers to return here without serving jail time or two years in the military like millions of other Americans did.
Joseph E. Gehring Sr.
Village of Duval
