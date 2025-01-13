54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 13, 2025
type here...

My big problem with Jimmy Carter

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

The only problem I had with President Carter is him allowing our draft dodgers to return here without serving jail time or two years in the military like millions of other Americans did.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.
Village of Duval

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A prayer for President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes her prayer for President-elect Trump.

What Kool-Aid is Robert Basye drinking?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read a Letter to the Editor from fellow resident Robert Basye and wonders what he’s been putting in his Kool-Aid.

The world is going to run out of oil

A Village of Winifred resident is concerned that the world is going to run out of oil. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump wants to be Putin

An Ocala reader, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s obvious that President-elect Trump wants to be Putin.

Kamala Harris’ jet setting on the taxpayers’ dime

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions Vice President Kamala Harris’ extensive travel in the waning days of the Biden administration.

Photos