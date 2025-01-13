Realtor calls 911 after unwanted attention from 90-year-old

A 90-year-old was arrested after a real estate agent called 911 to report his unwanted attention.

Robert Jack Smith of Lady Lake is facing charges of battery and trespassing following his arrest Saturday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The real estate agent told 911 dispatchers that Smith was “sitting on her” and “squishing and hurting her” while in her automobile, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The exact location of the disturbance was redacted from the arrest report. Smith could be heard in the background saying, “All she has to do is move over.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, Smith was found “sitting halfway inside the vehicle on the driver’s side.” The real estate agent was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Smith said he wanted to talk to the woman, but “she didn’t want to engage and was trying to leave.” Smith was instructed to step away from the vehicle.

The realtor said she had been trying to leave the premises when she found Smith standing in front of the driver’s side door of her vehicle. She walked around and entered the vehicle through the passenger side. She said Smith opened the driver’s side door, jumped on top of her and prevented her from leaving. That’s when she called 911.

He was arrested on charges of battery and trespassing. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.