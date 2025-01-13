59.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 13, 2025
type here...

Realtor calls 911 after unwanted attention from 90-year-old

By Staff Report
Comments

A 90-year-old was arrested after a real estate agent called 911 to report his unwanted attention.

Robert Jack Smith of Lady Lake is facing charges of battery and trespassing following his arrest Saturday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Screenshot
Robert Jack Smith

The real estate agent told 911 dispatchers that Smith was “sitting on her” and “squishing and hurting her” while in her automobile, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The exact location of the disturbance was redacted from the arrest report. Smith could be heard in the background saying, “All she has to do is move over.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, Smith was found “sitting halfway inside the vehicle on the driver’s side.” The real estate agent was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Smith said he wanted to talk to the woman, but “she didn’t want to engage and was trying to leave.” Smith was instructed to step away from the vehicle.

The realtor said she had been trying to leave the premises when she found Smith standing in front of the driver’s side door of her vehicle. She walked around and entered the vehicle through the passenger side. She said Smith opened the driver’s side door, jumped on top of her and prevented her from leaving. That’s when she called 911.

He was arrested on charges of battery and trespassing. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Robert Basye defends his news choices

Robert Basye was recently criticized for getting too much information from “Fox Noise,” but he responds and says his choices for information are much more varied. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A prayer for President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes her prayer for President-elect Trump.

My big problem with Jimmy Carter

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he had one big problem with President Jimmy Carter.

What Kool-Aid is Robert Basye drinking?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read a Letter to the Editor from fellow resident Robert Basye and wonders what he’s been putting in his Kool-Aid.

The world is going to run out of oil

A Village of Winifred resident is concerned that the world is going to run out of oil. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos