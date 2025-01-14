48.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
type here...

Highly intoxicated woman lashes out at cops at The Villages ER

By Staff Report
Comments

A highly intoxicated woman got aggressive with law enforcement after she was transported to the hospital in The Villages.

Christian Lee Walls, 40, of Oxford, had a blood alcohol level .400 when she was transported Saturday afternoon to the Emergency Room at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had been taken into custody as the result of an altercation with a man at her residence.

Screenshot
Christian Lee Walls

After she arrived at the ER, Walls used profanity toward a female deputy and “threatened to kill her numerous times,” the report said. Walls spit at two deputies, striking them with her saliva on their heads and foreheads.

“Add that to my charges,” she taunted the deputies.

Walls has seven previous battery convictions.

Upon her release from the hospital, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

A reader says it appears that Villagers’ adult children are responsible for most of the crime in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

What led to the disaster in California?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says facts point to the cause of the disaster in California.

Wait until taxpayers pick up tab for Trump’s golfing

A Lady Lake resident got a good laugh courtesy of a letter writer’s unhappiness with Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent travel. She says the tab for Trump's golf will be much more expensive.

Robert Basye defends his news choices

Robert Basye was recently criticized for getting too much information from “Fox Noise,” but he responds and says his choices for information are much more varied. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A prayer for President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes her prayer for President-elect Trump.

Photos