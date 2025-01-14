Highly intoxicated woman lashes out at cops at The Villages ER

A highly intoxicated woman got aggressive with law enforcement after she was transported to the hospital in The Villages.

Christian Lee Walls, 40, of Oxford, had a blood alcohol level .400 when she was transported Saturday afternoon to the Emergency Room at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had been taken into custody as the result of an altercation with a man at her residence.

After she arrived at the ER, Walls used profanity toward a female deputy and “threatened to kill her numerous times,” the report said. Walls spit at two deputies, striking them with her saliva on their heads and foreheads.

“Add that to my charges,” she taunted the deputies.

Walls has seven previous battery convictions.

Upon her release from the hospital, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.