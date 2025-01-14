62.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
type here...

Potbelly Sandwich Works drawing closer to opening date at busy shopping plaza

By Staff Report
Comments

A new sign is up at a sandwich shop soon to open at a busy shopping plaza.

Potbelly Sandwich Works will be located in the shopping plaza near Starbucks at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. The new restaurant will have 44 seats, including several booths.

Potbelly Sandwich Works in Lady Lake
Potbelly Sandwich Works in Lady Lake is drawing closer to an opening date.

Potbelly specializes in submarine sandwiches and milkshakes, but also offers soups, salads and cookies.

The franchise owner for the Lady Lake location reportedly has plans for four other Potbelly restaurants in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

Potbelly, based in Chicago, is rapidly rolling out new franchise locations in the United States, including New York, Ohio, Tennessee and North Carolina, as well as Florida.

The first Potbelly sandwich restaurant opened in 1977 in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago. Bryant Keil bought Potbelly in 1996 and grew the company from one to 250 shops over the next 12 years. Potbelly became a publicly traded company in 2013.

An opening date for the Lady Lake Potbelly has not yet been announced.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

A reader says it appears that Villagers’ adult children are responsible for most of the crime in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

What led to the disaster in California?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says facts point to the cause of the disaster in California.

Wait until taxpayers pick up tab for Trump’s golfing

A Lady Lake resident got a good laugh courtesy of a letter writer’s unhappiness with Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent travel. She says the tab for Trump's golf will be much more expensive.

Robert Basye defends his news choices

Robert Basye was recently criticized for getting too much information from “Fox Noise,” but he responds and says his choices for information are much more varied. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A prayer for President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes her prayer for President-elect Trump.

Photos