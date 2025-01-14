Wildwood official sworn in for four more years after fending off challenge from Villager

After winning re-election in November, Wildwood commissioners Joe Elliott and Julian Green were sworn in Monday night to begin their new four-year terms.

Green is starting his fourth term while Elliott is beginning his third.

Green beat out Villager Phil Montalvo to hold onto his seat on the commission. Elliott did not face an opponent in his re-election bid.

During their tenure on the City Commission, Wildwood’s population has more than doubled and its annual budget has ballooned. The Villages of Southern Oaks may have 60,000 homes when it is finished and a large number of rental homes and apartments also have contributed to the city’s rapid growth.

“I look forward to the next four years and beyond to make Wildwood all that it can be,” Elliott said.

Inviting his family members to join in the ceremony, Green said his priorities over the next term will be completing Wildwood’s downtown improvements and its wastewater treatment plant.

Mayor Ed Wolf said he is grateful for the commission’s continuity and that it contributed to the city’s success.