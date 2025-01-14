47.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
type here...

Wildwood official sworn in for four more years after fending off challenge from Villager

By Marv Balousek
Comments

After winning re-election in November, Wildwood commissioners Joe Elliott and Julian Green were sworn in Monday night to begin their new four-year terms.

Green is starting his fourth term while Elliott is beginning his third.

Green beat out Villager Phil Montalvo to hold onto his seat on the commission. Elliott did not face an opponent in his re-election bid.

Wildwood Commissioner Julian Green is joined by family members as he is sworn in to a new term.
Wildwood Commissioner Julian Green is joined by family members as he is sworn in to a new term.

During their tenure on the City Commission, Wildwood’s population has more than doubled and its annual budget has ballooned. The Villages of Southern Oaks may have 60,000 homes when it is finished and a large number of rental homes and apartments also have contributed to the city’s rapid growth.

“I look forward to the next four years and beyond to make Wildwood all that it can be,” Elliott said.

Inviting his family members to join in the ceremony, Green said his priorities over the next term will be completing Wildwood’s downtown improvements and its wastewater treatment plant.

Mayor Ed Wolf said he is grateful for the commission’s continuity and that it contributed to the city’s success.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Wait until taxpayers pick up tab for Trump’s golfing

A Lady Lake resident got a good laugh courtesy of a letter writer’s unhappiness with Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent travel. She says the tab for Trump's golf will be much more expensive.

Robert Basye defends his news choices

Robert Basye was recently criticized for getting too much information from “Fox Noise,” but he responds and says his choices for information are much more varied. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A prayer for President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes her prayer for President-elect Trump.

My big problem with Jimmy Carter

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he had one big problem with President Jimmy Carter.

What Kool-Aid is Robert Basye drinking?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read a Letter to the Editor from fellow resident Robert Basye and wonders what he’s been putting in his Kool-Aid.

Photos