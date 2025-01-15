Ex-employee causes commotion at restaurant in The Villages

An ex-employee demanding her W-2 tax form allegedly punched former co-workers at a restaurant in The Villages.

Chambrey Casuelle Hendrix, 19, of Weirsdale, showed up at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at Chili’s on Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The manager said Hendrix came into the restaurant and asked for her W-2, which the manager said had not been prepared.

Hendrix headed for the kitchen area of the restaurant, but the manager blocked her access. She told the former employee she was not allowed in the food preparation area. Hendrix threatened to harm the manager and was yelling at the kitchen staff. The manager told police that “all of a sudden” Hendrix struck her in the face with a closed fist.

Two other Chili’s employees intervened and attempted to escort Hendrix out of the restaurant. Hendrix punched both of them.

Officers took Hendrix into custody and took her to the Lake County Jail. During the booking process, Hendrix refused to “take out her piercing and weave,” the report. Detention staffers had to physically restrain her for the removal of the items.

She was booked on three counts of battery. Bond was set at $3,000.