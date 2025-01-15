SECO Energy plans major construction including new corporate offices

SECO Energy plans major construction at its Sumterville facility that includes new corporate offices and a warehouse and operations building with fleet and material storage.

The company has requested that Sumter County change the designation on about 75 acres to industrial from agriculture and commercial.

Due to the size of the request, commissioners voted Tuesday night to send it to the Florida Department of Commerce for review. After state review, it will return to them for final action.

The buildings will be along U.S. 301 northwest of the intersection with County Road 470. Construction is expected to begin next year with completion by 2028.

The project will be served by Bushnell for water and wastewater services.

Original SECO buildings on the site were constructed more than 75 years ago and the new buildings are expected to improve efficiency, centralize operations and accommodate growth, according to the SECO web site.

A combination of available capital, long-term loans and other resources will finance the project. A cost estimate was not provided.

With 240,000 members or roughly 500,000 customers in seven central Florida counties, the not-for-profit SECO Energy is the third largest electric cooperative in Florida and the seventh largest in the nation.

SECO Energy serves the counties of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Levy, Marion, Pasco and Sumter.