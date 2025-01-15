Silver Alert issued for missing Summerfield man possibly headed to N.Y.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Summerfield man.

Kenneth Bell, 86, was last seen on the Tuesday morning when he left his residence, located at 14060 SE 53rd Terrace, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

He told a family member that he was going to get in his car and “just drive.” He left home in his gray 2018 Ford F-150, bearing FL license plate 39309Z.

Bell has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, and he has a history of heart attacks and strokes. Based on several statements made in the past few days, he may be traveling to New York.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.