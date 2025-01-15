57.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
type here...

Silver Alert issued for missing Summerfield man possibly headed to N.Y.

By Staff Report
Comments

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Summerfield man.

Kenneth Bell, 86, was last seen on the Tuesday morning when he left his residence, located at 14060 SE 53rd Terrace, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Bell
Kenneth Bell

He told a family member that he was going to get in his car and “just drive.” He left home in his gray 2018 Ford F-150, bearing FL license plate 39309Z.

Bell has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, and he has a history of heart attacks and strokes. Based on several statements made in the past few days, he may be traveling to New York.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hey Michael MacDonald, facts are important!

A Village of Sabal Chase resident has a rebuttal of a recent Letter to the Editor about Trump’s sexual assault legal case.

We need a Trader Joe’s near The Villages

A resident of The Villages believes Florida's Friendliest Hometown deserves a Trader Joe's. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Who should share in cost of flooring at Savannah Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident, asks who should be paying for the $800,000+ flooring project at Savannah Center.

Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

A reader says it appears that Villagers’ adult children are responsible for most of the crime in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

What led to the disaster in California?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says facts point to the cause of the disaster in California.

Photos