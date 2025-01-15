53.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
type here...

We need a Trader Joe’s near The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

The Villages is the fastest-growing city in Florida. It not only includes the demographic of senior citizens, but also all other age groups. The average age is dropping! The people who support the area are also flocking to the area. Anytime the topic of a Trader Joe’s comes up I always hear everyone chime in that they want a store nearby. I have always lived in areas with a store within about 20 minutes. I am in withdrawal!
Please consider bringing a store to our area!

Heidi Lynn
The Villages

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who should share in cost of flooring at Savannah Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident, asks who should be paying for the $800,000+ flooring project at Savannah Center.

Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

A reader says it appears that Villagers’ adult children are responsible for most of the crime in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

What led to the disaster in California?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says facts point to the cause of the disaster in California.

Wait until taxpayers pick up tab for Trump’s golfing

A Lady Lake resident got a good laugh courtesy of a letter writer’s unhappiness with Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent travel. She says the tab for Trump's golf will be much more expensive.

Robert Basye defends his news choices

Robert Basye was recently criticized for getting too much information from “Fox Noise,” but he responds and says his choices for information are much more varied. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos