Homeowner testifies he bought out-of-compliance home from The Villages

A homeowner testified he bought an out-of-compliance home from The Villages.

The home of Keil Wurl and Patricia Groeger at 2404 Schoenfeldt St. in the Village of Antrim Dells was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was received Sept. 30 about landscaping at the home that was in the road right of way.

During testimony before the board during the public hearing, Wurl said he and his wife purchased the home in February 2024 through Properties of The Villages. They paid $840,000 for the home, according to the Sumter County Property Appraiser.

He said they received no hint from the sales representative that the property was out of compliance and said he used the sales department of The Villages specifically because he wanted to avoid any problems.

“We inherited this issue,” Wurl told the board.

He also claimed that his area of The Villages was hit by a troll last year, with more than 50 complaints filed with Community Standards under the anonymous complaint process.

Wurl said he and his wife have accepted the fact that their home is in violation of the deed compliance rules. He said he has hired a landscaper who will bring the home into compliance. However, there is a problem acquiring the sod needed for the project. He requested additional time to have the work performed.

The board agreed to provide Wurl adequate time to have the work completed.