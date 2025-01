A Villager was thrilled to get her very first hole-in-one.

Dawn Stevens scored the lucky ace on Jan. 10 at Hole #5 at the Arnold Palmer Cherry Hill course.

“I think my husband was more excited than I was,” Stevens said.

Stevens and her husband live in the Village of Piedmont. Her very proud mother lives in the Village of Belvedere.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]