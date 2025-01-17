To the Editor:

Why do people assert that the GOP/MAGA are stupid for supporting Trump? My answer is that they are either uninformed, agree with, ignore or just do not care about the following:

1. He made fun of a disabled person.

2. He dissed a gold star family.

3. He stated that he could grab women by the p***y.

4. He cheated on his wives multiple times.

5. He separated children from their families and lost approximately 900 or more in the process.

6. He talked about the size of Arnold Palmer’s penis at a rally.

7. He lied about (and later admitted it) the ‘stolen’ 2020 election despite no court agreeing with him (even judges who he appointed).

8. He took highly classified documents that he had no right to.

9. He incited the January 6 riot and many Senators then agreed. (Read Jack Smith’s recently released report).

10. He stated that ‘there are good people on both sides’ after the Charlottesville ‘Jews will not replace us’ parade.

11. He passed a huge tax cut for the very rich that did not trickle down.

12. He advocated Clorox and horse medicine for the treatment of COVID.

13. He attempted to extort Ukraine.

14. He changed the course of a hurricane with a sharpie.

15. He believed Putin (ex-KGB operative) over U.S. intelligence.

16. He started and continued the ‘birtherism’ movement’.

17. He continued the lie that migrants were eating the cats and dogs of Springfield, Ohio, putting many people at risk of harm.

18. He states it will be very hard to bring down grocery prices though he promised he would do it on Day On.

19. He proposed Matt Goetz as Attorney General.

20. He is proposing unqualified, unresolved alcoholic and serial sexual abuser Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense,

21. He is proposing leaky info sieve Tulsi Gabbard as DNI.

22. He is proposing anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. as director of health and human services. Welcome back polio and measles.

23. He states tariffs are the answer – although we, the American people, will pay for them, not the foreign countries. He does not understand tariffs.

24. He has hired Elon Musk (who has significant business ties with both Russia and China) and is giving him an office in the White House.

25. He is a convicted felon.

And we wonder how anyone could support him.

Dorothy Stephens-Duncan

Village of St. Charles