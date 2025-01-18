Father killed and teen daughter seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

A father has been killed and his teen daughter was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that fled the fiery crash which claimed the life of 39-year-old Joel Harrison Law of Oxford.

The hit-and-run driver at about 5:30 p.m. Friday had been traveling southbound on County Road 475 and approaching a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 44, according to an accident report from FHP.

The hit-and-run vehicle failed to yield at the intersection, prompting a 32-year-old Inverness man driving a Nissan Altima to steer to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision. The Nissan Altima collided with a vehicle driven by Law, who was traveling with his 16-year-old daughter, Bryleigh Law. When the Altima hit Law’s vehicle, a fire broke out. The vehicle that caused the crash kept going.

Law was transported to an area hospital where he died of injuries suffered in the crash. His daughter suffered serious injuries and was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The Inverness man was also seriously injured.

The vehicle that fled the scene has been described as a late model dark-colored SUV, possibly dark brown or dark blue in color.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle which fled the scene is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.