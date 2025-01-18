74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 18, 2025
type here...

Father killed and teen daughter seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

By Staff Report
Comments

A father has been killed and his teen daughter was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that fled the fiery crash which claimed the life of 39-year-old Joel Harrison Law of Oxford.

The hit-and-run driver at about 5:30 p.m. Friday had been traveling southbound on County Road 475 and approaching a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 44, according to an accident report from FHP.

Screenshot
Joel Harrison Law and his daughter Bryleigh.

The hit-and-run vehicle failed to yield at the intersection, prompting a 32-year-old Inverness man driving a Nissan Altima to steer to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision. The Nissan Altima collided with a vehicle driven by Law, who was traveling with his 16-year-old daughter, Bryleigh Law. When the Altima hit Law’s vehicle, a fire broke out.  The vehicle that caused the crash kept going.

An Oxford man died of injuries suffered in a crash when he was driving this vehicle
The Florida Highway Patrol provided this photo of Joel Harrison Law’s vehicle, which was heavily damaged in the crash and subsequent fire.
The driver of this Nissan Altima was serioiusly injured in the crash
The driver of this Nissan Altima was seriously injured in the crash.

Law was transported to an area hospital where he died of injuries suffered in the crash. His daughter suffered serious injuries and was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The Inverness man was also seriously injured.

The vehicle that fled the scene has been described as a late model dark-colored SUV, possibly dark brown or dark blue in color.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle which fled the scene is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.  

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s how Congress is paying out money to cover indiscretions

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a letter from a Congressional widow and explains exactly how Congress has covered its rear end to cover up Congressional indiscretions.

Trump’s golf cost American taxpayers $151 million

A Village of Winifred resident contends that when he was in the White House, Trump’s golf cost American taxpayers $151 million. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congress did have a slush fund to pay sexual assault settlements

A reader from the Village of Lake Denham says Congress did have a slush fund to pay sexual assault settlements. He offers details in a Letter to the Editor.

So what is President Biden’s legacy?

What will President Biden’s legacy be? A Village of Winifred resident has a few suggestions.

I would love to have a Trader Joe’s in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont woman adds her voice to the chorus calling for a Trader Joe’s in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos