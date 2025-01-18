74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 18, 2025
type here...

The Villages issues information about trash pickup on MLK holiday

By Staff Report
Comments

The Villages has issued information about trash pickup on the Martin Luther King holiday, which is Monday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Community Development District  12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney
If you live in District 12, District 15 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Community Development District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14

If you live in District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages (not including VCDD No. 11 or 14), there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Middleton

If you live in the Middleton Community Development District, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s how Congress is paying out money to cover indiscretions

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a letter from a Congressional widow and explains exactly how Congress has covered its rear end to cover up Congressional indiscretions.

Trump’s golf cost American taxpayers $151 million

A Village of Winifred resident contends that when he was in the White House, Trump’s golf cost American taxpayers $151 million. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congress did have a slush fund to pay sexual assault settlements

A reader from the Village of Lake Denham says Congress did have a slush fund to pay sexual assault settlements. He offers details in a Letter to the Editor.

So what is President Biden’s legacy?

What will President Biden’s legacy be? A Village of Winifred resident has a few suggestions.

I would love to have a Trader Joe’s in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont woman adds her voice to the chorus calling for a Trader Joe’s in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos