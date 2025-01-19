Will tying our shoes be the next skill we lose?

Some of us may recall someone who was well known named Oscar Wilde. Oscar made a goodly number of statements. However, the only one I really recall was when he pontificated that “You should be yourself as all the rest are taken.” That comment can easily be considered in view of what happens out in the world. For example, there are political leaders who are certain that they are or will be the next Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson or perhaps Alexander the Great or King Arthur. They never are, but they like to think they are. Actually, most of them remind me of my favorite English King – Ethelred the Unready! Ethelred, I imagine, was certain that he would solve the problems of his day. He didn’t, although he was most likely better than his nickname implied. Unfortunately, nobody has done much to solve our problems, but perhaps someone will. If so, it will be because of a leader taking Oscar’s advice and being their own self. Let’s hope it happens soon.

Alright, the above paragraph is the solemn part of my musings for today. I will go on to facts like generations are coming up who can’t read cursive. That has been mentioned quite a bit lately. However, I think I might go a little further and mention the next thing future generations will not be able to do. That activity is being able to tie their shoes. The big deal in shoes now apparently is related to the fact that you may hurt your back by bending over and tying your shoes. Obviously, it is much simpler to just stick your feet in a pair of shoes and press down and let your feet slip in. That way your back remains safe and you have more minutes to enjoy breakfast. Since most shoes are made in China now, I think there is an obvious nefarious plot to injure our military. The military complex is still going to require soldiers to wear big boots. Thus, if a conflict starts the Chinese soldiers will be off to a running start and our guys will be fumbling around attempting to get their boots on as well as to not trip over the laces that they don’t know how to tie. Their sergeants will be hollering at them, and it will be one big mess! Perhaps then, they will bring shoemaking back to the USA.

I notice that the IRS has graciously decided that they will accept your income tax forms beginning on January 27. When you submit, please remember to be “yourself” when you do. If you try to be someone else, you will run into big problems. It’s not like school where you copied off the smart kid sitting in front of you. Besides, that smart kid probably is less successful than you! At least, I believe you hope that is the case, and as you labor away on your forms think positive thoughts. Tax forms are a bother, but at least you know how to tie your shoes!

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com