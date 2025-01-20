Villagers celebrate as Trump returns to White House

Villagers popped a few corks Monday as President Trump took the oath of office and returned to the White House.

Tina Garrelts of the Village of Bonita gathered with about 60 other Trump fans to watch the inauguration at Glenview Country Club.

“We have a new president. We are so excited,” said Garrelts, who moved here from Kansas.

After wrapping up at Glenview Country Club, she and a few others took a full-sized bust of President Trump to Lake Sumter Landing, where they continued to raise a glass in honor of Trump’s inauguration.

They were thrilled with Trump’s inauguration speech.

“He told us his whole agenda, up front. Save America. Put America first,” she said. “Trump’s got it together. As much as the last four years were painful, it gave them time to put together a good plan. He’s got it all covered and our nation is going to do a complete 180.”

Garrelts was also excited to see Melania Trump, sleek and stylish, back in the spotlight.

“She’s the best thing since Jackie O, and I even think she ups Jackie O,” Garrelts said.

Meanwhile, members of the MAGA Club of The Villages were all dressed up for a sold-out celebration Monday night at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

“It was a great day and it was a miracle to see him inaugurated today after what he has gone through last year,” said Tommy Jamieson, head of The Villages MAGA Club. “We just had to celebrate.”

A correspondent from Fox News was at the MAGA Club celebration in The Villages, highlighting the prominent role Florida’s Friendliest Hometown continues to play in national politics.