43.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 20, 2025
type here...

Villagers celebrate as Trump returns to White House

By David Towns
Comments

Villagers popped a few corks Monday as President Trump took the oath of office and returned to the White House.

Tina Garrelts of the Village of Bonita gathered with about 60 other Trump fans to watch the inauguration at Glenview Country Club.

Villagers were celebrating President Trump s second inauguration
Villagers at Lake Sumter Landing on Monday afternoon were celebrating President Trump’s second inauguration. Tina Garrelts of the Village of Bonita, is at far right.

“We have a new president. We are so excited,” said Garrelts, who moved here from Kansas.

After wrapping up at Glenview Country Club, she and a few others took a full-sized bust of President Trump to Lake Sumter Landing, where they continued to raise a glass in honor of Trump’s inauguration.

They were thrilled with Trump’s inauguration speech.

“He told us his whole agenda, up front. Save America. Put America first,” she said. “Trump’s got it together. As much as the last four years were painful, it gave them time to put together a good plan. He’s got it all covered and our nation is going to do a complete 180.”

Garrelts was also excited to see Melania Trump, sleek and stylish, back in the spotlight.

“She’s the best thing since Jackie O, and I even think she ups Jackie O,” Garrelts said.

Meanwhile, members of the MAGA Club of The Villages were all dressed up for a sold-out celebration Monday night at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Tommy and Valerie Jamieson of The Vilages MAGA Club pose with a cut out of Donald Trump
Tommy and Valerie Jamieson of The Villages MAGA Club pose with a cutout of Donald Trump. Their daughter Amber is at far left.

“It was a great day and it was a miracle to see him inaugurated today after what he has gone through last year,” said Tommy Jamieson, head of The Villages MAGA Club. “We just had to celebrate.”

A correspondent from Fox News was at the MAGA Club celebration in The Villages, highlighting the prominent role Florida’s Friendliest Hometown continues to play in national politics.

Villagers lined up for the chance to have their pictures taken with President Trump and Melania cutouts during the MAGA event at the Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
Villagers lined up for the chance to have their pictures taken with President Trump and Melania cutouts during the MAGA event at the Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Miss the days of decency in Washington D.C.

A Village of Bonita resident, whose late husband served in Congress, misses the days of decency in Washington D.C.

Villages-News.com reporting too much information on crime

A Village of Poinciana resident scolds Villages-News.com for reporting a little too much when it comes to crime.

We need a Trader Joe’s south of State Road 44 in The Villages

A Village of McClure resident is begging for a Trader Joe’s and would really like to see it located south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

Photos