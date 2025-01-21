Construction to begin on new ER next to The Villages

AdventHealth Waterman will begin construction on a freestanding emergency department on County Road 466A next to The Villages.

Anticipated to open in early 2026, the facility will be a $20 million investment. Work will begin in April.

The 27-acre site is located next to Colony Plaza. The ER will include 12 patient rooms will be approximately 14,000 square feet.

“We are thrilled to expand our medical services west of AdventHealth Waterman, bringing even greater access to care for our growing community,” said Abel Biri, AdventHealth Waterman president and CEO. “This ER is more than just a building – it represents our commitment to serving our neighbors, providing access to care, and being there for them whenever they need us, day or night.”

Staffed by a comprehensive clinical team, including board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses, the ER will also have on-site respiratory therapy, a full-service laboratory, as well as CT, X-ray and ultrasound equipment to quickly diagnose and treat patients.

This project is estimated to create approximately 40 full-time AdventHealth Waterman jobs when it opens.

“This new ER is just the beginning, and it serves as the foundation of our broader commitment to bring more health services closer to where people live,” said Biri. “We are planning for today’s needs while building for tomorrow’s growth.”