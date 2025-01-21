Villagers’ son allegedly pulls knife during confrontation at dog park

The son of a couple in The Villages allegedly pulled a knife during a confrontation at a local dog park.

Michael Thomas Osterhage, 35, who lives in the Hyde Park section of the Village of Charlotte, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony battery, as a result of the violent exchange which occurred Saturday morning at the Wildwood Dog Park on Huey Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A man and a woman told police that Osterhage had been armed with a knife and left the man with a one and a half inch cut on his forehead and a small cut to the upper eye area.

The confrontation was prompted after their dogs got into a fight. After the dogs were separated, the couple attempted to leave the dog park. Osterhage tried to prevent the couple from leaving. The woman tried to fight her way through a gate. The confrontation escalated and became violent, though Osterhage claimed he was acting in self defense.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $11,000 bond.