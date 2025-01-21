50.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
type here...

Villagers’ son allegedly pulls knife during confrontation at dog park

By Staff Report
Comments

The son of a couple in The Villages allegedly pulled a knife during a confrontation at a local dog park.

Michael Thomas Osterhage, 35, who lives in the Hyde Park section of the Village of Charlotte, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony battery, as a result of the violent exchange which occurred Saturday morning at the Wildwood Dog Park on Huey Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Michael Thomas Osterhage
Michael Thomas Osterhage

A man and a woman told police that Osterhage had been armed with a knife and left the man with a one and a half inch cut on his forehead and a small cut to the upper eye area.

The confrontation was prompted after their dogs got into a fight. After the dogs were separated, the couple attempted to leave the dog park. Osterhage tried to prevent the couple from leaving. The woman tried to fight her way through a gate. The confrontation escalated and became violent, though Osterhage claimed he was acting in self defense.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $11,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Solution to buying a home with deed restriction violations

A Village of Chatham resident has been reading about buyers unknowingly purchasing homes in The Villages with deed restriction violations. She proposes a solution.

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Photos