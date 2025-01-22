Pavlo will bring Mediterranean music to stage at The Sharon

Pavlo will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

For being all instrumental, Pavlo’s Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20-year career, Pavlo, the internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist, performer and songwriter, has released 17 albums to include 4 PBS TV concert specials.

Born in Toronto to Greek parents, Pavlo has made a name for himself by offering a musical amalgam he simply calls “Mediterranean music” – a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin, and even

Balkan flavours, wrapped in contemporary pop. His music has taken him all around the world. Along the way he’s performed for royalty in the likes of King Charles and worked and toured with artists such as José Feliciano, Olivia Newton-John and The Tenors to name a few.

Pavlo is currently on tour promoting his fourth PBS special “Live in Santorini” and is still driven by his father’s famous words: “Have the courage to do what you love, and the drive to do it well.” https://www.pavlo.com/

Tickets on sale now and can be purchased online at TheSharon.com, in person at the box office, or by calling the box office (352)753-3229.