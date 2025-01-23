What’s to be done for residents who can no longer afford The Villages?

An official in The Villages said he recently had a heartbreaking conversation with a resident who is struggling to keep up with the cost of living in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Community Development District 8 Board Chairman Larry McMurry shared the story of the Village of St. James resident who called him to discuss his plight.

“He told me, ‘I have been here a long time. I lost my wife. My fixed income has gone down. I want to stay here, but I can’t stay here because of the cost,’” McMurry said at a recent board meeting. “When the costs go up, it’s hurting a lot of people.”

It’s a story we seem to be hearing more and more.

A resident took her concerns about rising amenity rates earlier this month before the Project Wide Advisory Committee. A Village of Linden resident said she was unaware that when she bought her home, the amenity fees would continue to climb.

McMurry quoted the late Dennis Hayes, who previously represented CDD 8 on PWAC.

“(Dennis) said, ‘Gentlemen stand by. Your costs for Project Wide are always going to rise,’” McMurry said.

Most CDDs now see PWAC absorbing half of their maintenance budgets, which are funded through residents’ assessments.

Meanwhile, the assessments and amenity fees appear to be paying for more and more. He pointed specifically to the proposed $3.1 million waterfront project at Lake Sumter Landing and a likely $1 million restoration of the shoreline at the cottages at Lake Sumter Landing.

“It’s like they’ve got an open checkbook,” McMurry said.

However, his fellow supervisor, Duane Johnson, said the onus is on the homeowner to make ends.

“We’re all on a fixed income. All of the costs are going up. People are going to have to budget a little more sharply,” Johnson said.

Are you keeping up with amenity fees and your maintenance assessment? Share your thoughts at [email protected]