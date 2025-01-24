55.1 F
The Villages
Friday, January 24, 2025
Apartment dweller arrested in clash over dog’s food aggression

By Sponsored Story
Comments

An apartment dweller was arrested in a clash with his female roommate over her dog’s food aggression.

Brendan Michael Leighton, 33, was arrested Thursday night at the apartment in Lady Lake on felony charges of domestic battery by strangulation and depriving use of 911, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Brendan Leighton
Brendan Leighton

A neighbor reported hearing the altercation and looking through the peephole of the door of her apartment. The name of the apartment complex was redacted from the arrest report. She saw Leighton in the doorway of his apartment, “standing in an aggressive posture” over the woman he had attacked. The witness said the woman was crying.

The female roommate said she and Leighton “got into an argument due to a misunderstanding” about her “dog’s food aggression.” She was seated in the living room when Leighton “forcefully grabbed her chin with his hand.” She tried to call 911, but he took her phone and “chucked” it. He squeezed her face, and forcefully pulled her from her seat and onto the living room floor. He dragged her into the kitchen before pushing her outside and tossing her cell phone into the lobby of the apartment building. The woman picked up her phone and called 911.

Leighton was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond for the New Hampshire native was set at $3,000.

